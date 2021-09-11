Man dies in crash involving car 'travelling in the wrong direction'

A man in his 40s has died in a crash between Luton and Hitchin, involving a car believed to be "travelling in the wrong direction."

A grey Toyota Prius and a silver Ford Mondeo collided on the A505 shortly before 11.30pm on 10 September.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the Ford has been taken to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further treatment.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of this incident or the events leading up to it", Sgt Tim Davies, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said.

"In particular, anyone who saw the Ford which was reportedly travelling in the wrong direction on the carriageway.”