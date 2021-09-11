Police are appealing for help to find a woman who failed to appear in court on Friday accused of killing her own son and daughter in a crash on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

35-year-old Mary McCann was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving after two children were killed in the collision.

McCann was driving a white Vauxhall Astra that collided with a Scania HGV at about ten past eleven at night on Monday August 9th.Her 10-year-old son and four-year-old daughter were killed in the crash on the northbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15.

The lorry driver was unhurt, but the motorway was closed for 12 hours.

McCann and another child passenger survived and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A funeral for the two children was held last week.

Her solicitors said they had been unable to contact her since the service.

If anyone believes they recognise McCann, or has any information as to her whereabouts, then please get in touch with Thames Valley Police. We do not believe that she poses a danger to the wider public, however if you see her please call Thames Valley Police on 101, and quote reference number 43210356500. Sergeant Dominic Mahon, Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit

McCann, who's from from Derby, was due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday, 10th September, but didn't show up. She's thought to be on the run.

She is white, approximately 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also speaks with an Irish accent.

The 35-year-old is known to have links to Derby, Huntingdon, Luton, the Notholt and Uxbridge areas of London and also the Republic of Ireland.

Police say she may have tried to alter her appearance.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers for 100% anonymity by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.