Long-serving Essex cricketer Ryan ten Doeschate will retire from the sport at the end of the year, the county has announced.

The 41-year-old all-rounder first joined Essex back in 2003 and has gone on to make 554 appearances across all formats for the club.

During that time, he's scored 17,046 runs and taking 348 wickets.

He also captained the team and played a big role in them winning the County Championship title in 2017 and 2019.

Despite being born in South Africa, he's won more than 50 caps for the Netherlands in white-ball cricket.

“From the bottom of my heart I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved with Essex during my time at the club," he said.

“Coming from Cape Town to be given a chance to pursue my dream seems a million moons ago. We’ve shared some remarkable times but for me, the biggest achievement has been making a home away from home. I have a collection of memories from Chelmsford to keep me happy long into retirement.”

Captain Tom Westley added: “It’s difficult to begin to put into words Tendo retiring. Not only have I had the honour of sharing a changing room with him for 15 years, but I’ve also had the privilege of changing next to him for 8 of them! To know that he won’t be playing for Essex again is a sad day for the club."