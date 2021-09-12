Play video

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report

A 27-year-old man from Bedfordshire is hoping to break a world record as he takes on 48 marathons in just 30 days.

William Goodge's mammoth challenge will see him run across all 48 counties in England, in tribute to his mother who died from cancer.

He started in Northumberland and will finish with the London Marathon on 3 October - sometimes having to take on two marathons in one day to reach his target.

When I do these challenges is when I feel closest to her. The tough moments is when I feel like she is definitely there with me. She loved being outside, loved gardening so I see her a lot in nature too. I am saying I can do this because of her. William Goodge

William and his mother Mandy, who died from non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018.

William will cover more than 1,200 miles as he raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support - the charity which supported his mother at Bedford Hospital.

So far he has raised almost £4,000, with a target of £48,000.William is surrounded by the support of his loved ones, and is even joined by his friends and family on some of the marathons.

William says this is the biggest challenge of his life. Credit: ITV Anglia

William Goodge has done a series of endurance events for charity since losing his mum three years ago.

Among them, an 850 mile run across the length of the British Isles in 2019 and last year he ran 12 marathons in the 12 days leading to Christmas.

William says he uses running as therapy, to help him deal with the grief of losing his mother.

"It was an awful time, but what I found helped me was running", William added.

"Running saved me and made me feel close to her and I feel like I have purpose doing this kind of thing, and knowing that I am making a small difference to Macmillan makes me very proud."

William already has his sights set on his next big challenge - running across America.

But until then he is focused on reaching number 48, and determined to raise as much money as he can in his mother's memory.