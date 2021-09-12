Play video

A large protest against plans for a new crossing over the River Stort has taken place in Harlow.

The river, which used to be quarries and a landfill site, has been taken over by nature.

Members of the Friends of Latton Island group work to protect the River Stort.

They say if a large road was built there it would cause catastrophic, irreversible damage to the environment.

Catastrophic, devastating for our local area and because it's over the border, the actual river is the border, east herts on one side, we're on the other, the houses are in east herts... We do not get any of the benefits from it whatsoever so east herts reap the benefits and Harlow carries the burden of the noise, the pollution, the potential risk of flooding, the loss of wildlife. Julie Taylor, Friends of Latton Island

The road would link Harlow in Essex to a new housing development in Hertfordshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The road would link Harlow, which is in Essex, to a proposed 10,000 home development over the river Stort, which is in Hertfordshire.

Neil Warner-Baker lives on a houseboat on the river Stort. He spoke to us about the variety of animals which have made homes in and around the area of wetland.

There's just so much there... the wildlife is fantastic, the fauna, flora, there's a balance of nature, rabbits, foxes, an ottter population, we've had water voles, you name it we have it and it's so rare now to have an area where there's no road, no pollution, a little bit for us and for nature and the road is only there to supply the developers to be a relief road. Neil Warner-Baker

Local councils say there's a balance to be struck. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The new crossing will be elevated on large culverts built on the wetlands, so the road spans the river.

The councils involved say the right balance needs to be struck.

Nobody I don't think is disagreeing with the principle that the protesters are putting across about the need to preserve habitat, wildlife, ensure the impact of development is minimised. I think we need to ensure that the livelihoods, the economy of the town, new housing is balanced off against that very important impact on nature. Kevin Steptoe, East Herts council

The area of wetland is a haven for nature and wildlife. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The plans are still to be heard by East Herts and Harlow council.

Residents are being encouraged to submit their views before any recommendation on the crossing can be made.