Ipswich Town have confirmed they are investigating an online video appearing to show a Blues fan directing "hateful and discriminatory" comments at a Bolton Wanderers player.

The video emerged after Dapo Afolayan, 24, scored twice for Bolton in their 5-2 win at Portman Road on Saturday.

It's believed the video was filmed during the match.

Both Ipswich and Bolton condemned the footage, with Ipswich saying in a club statement that they "do not tolerate discrimination of any kind and will not hesitate to take strong, but appropriate, action."

Town also confirmed they have reported the incident to the police and urged supporters to report any abuse to the nearest steward or through the Kick It Out app.

In their own statement on Twitter, Bolton said they were left "disgusted" by the "hateful and discriminatory" comments and praised the action taken by Ipswich.

Afolayan is the second Bolton player to be targeted in recent weeks, after the club also reported racist social media abuse directed at striker Elias Kachunga to the police.