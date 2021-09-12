Norfolk's Alfie Hewett and his partner Gordon Reid have become the first pairing to win all four wheelchair grand slam doubles titles in the same year.

The pair cruised to victory in the final of the US Open on Saturday to complete the set, beating Argentina's Gustavo Fernández and Japan's Shingo Kunieda 6-2 6-1.

It means they are the first pairing to win the championships at the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open in the same season.

France's Stéphane Houdet did achieve the same feat in 2014, but he did it with two different partners.

Saturday's victory was also the 13th Grand Slam title of Reid and Hewett's illustrious career together, and capped a glorious day for British tennis in which 18-year-old Emma Raducanu also sensationally lifted the women's singles crown.

"It's been a long journey. We've had our ups and our downs in that moment, but we've always come back together stronger, always tried to figure out a way to improve as a team," Hewett said.

"Obviously as individuals, people, we've grown up. We've learnt a lot over the last seven years. We've only got stronger, only gelled more and more."

Hewett and Reid also made the Paralympic final in Tokyo just over a week ago but were beaten by France's Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

Unfortunately, Hewett, 23, couldn't add the singles title to his collection on Sunday after he was beaten in the final by Japan's Shingo Kunieda (6-1, 6-4).

It could turn out to be his last final because he has been told he doesn't meet new classification rules as his disability is not deemed severe enough.