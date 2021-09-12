Police investigating the murder of a man in Clacton have arrested two more people.

Officers were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight on 12 September, to reports of a disturbance. A 21-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was treated at the scene by paramedics, but later died in hospital.

Five teenagers aged between 15 and 19 were arrested yesterday along with a 20-year-old woman. All are from Clacton. This morning police also arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man from Clacton.

Police have launched a murder investigation. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Several roads in Clacton town centre were closed while police carried out their investigation, and these have now reopened

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We will be continuing our investigation in Clacton town centre today, and you are likely to see an increased police presence in the area."

Several key roads in the centre of Clacton were shut for several hours Credit: ITV News Anglia

We still have crucial work to do and there will be situations when we need to restrict the flow of traffic on some main roads. I'd like to once again thank the community for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out a full and thorough investigation. I would urge anyone who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact my team." Detective Inspector Greg Wood, Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.