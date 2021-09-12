Eight arrested, including three 15-year-olds, after man stabbed to death in Clacton
Police investigating the murder of a man in Clacton have arrested two more people.
Officers were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight on 12 September, to reports of a disturbance. A 21-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was treated at the scene by paramedics, but later died in hospital.
Five teenagers aged between 15 and 19 were arrested yesterday along with a 20-year-old woman. All are from Clacton. This morning police also arrested a 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man from Clacton.
Several roads in Clacton town centre were closed while police carried out their investigation, and these have now reopened
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We will be continuing our investigation in Clacton town centre today, and you are likely to see an increased police presence in the area."
Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident number 5 of Sunday 12 September or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.