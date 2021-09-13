Doggies paddle at Peterborough Lido

The final swim of the 2021 season at Peterborough Lido was a special session for dogs and their owners.

People will were able to bring their pooches for an end of season dip in the pool on Tuesday evening.

The dogs could either go for a solo swim or hop in the water with their owners.

The team at Peterborough Lido got the idea from other lidos across the country where dog sessions had been held.

"We have close links with other Lidos who have told us how popular their dog swims are," said General Manager, Steve Luker.

there aren’t many pools where you can bring your pets for a swim with you so we hope that it will be a lot of fun and a real success," he added.

For those concerned about hygiene - the plan is to empty the pool after the dogs have been for a swim as it is the end of this year's season.