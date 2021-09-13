Essex NHS choir: singing perfect antidote to darkness of fighting Covid-19
WATCH: From the rehearsal room to the main stage, Charlie Frost has followed their journey.
Standing in front of a massive stage setup in Colchester's Castle Park, I'm both excited and nervous for the NHS workers I met two weeks previously.
From managers of mental health services, to staff at GP surgeries and nurses in A&E these are extremely brave men and women. But, stepping onto a stage in front on thousands, is nevertheless daunting, especially when it's not your day job.
As soon as I spotted them in the wings though, my finger poised to press record on my camera, my anxiety melted away. I knew they'd smash it.
Faces full of glitter they skipped onto the stage to join well versed Essex community choir 'Funky Voices' and began to belt out 'Reach Out' made famous by the Four Tops in 1967.
'We'll be there, with a love that will see you through'
It was their fourth rehearsal when I was first treated to a sneak preview of their performance.
Lead by wildly charismatic choirmaster Sandra, it was difficult to stop your hips wiggling in time to the thumping chorus.
And you certainly would find it tough not to smile. The whole room was filled with laughter and joy.
Something our NHS workers told me was the perfect antidote to being on the Covid-19 front line for the last 18 months.
"We've had some of the hardest times I think we're ever going to see in the NHS, we've saved people from the brink of death. And A&E being the forefront of everything, everyone came through us."
Hayley Webb is a nurse at Colchester's Accident and Emergency department.
"Every bed in the hospital full, people waiting on the back of ambulances waiting to come in but we've all just clubbed together, paramedics, nurses and the cleaners, shout them out because wow, they've been amazing."
But while Hayley was saving lives she was also worrying about her own family, writing her little boy a letter, incase she contracted Covid-19.
Although a little sceptical at first, Hayley now says she loves being in the choir and standing side by side with new friends Katie and Emma.
Katie Santos is service manager, at Health in Mind, a mental health service.
"Now we've got all the bit of coming out of Covid and the fear that people have and the trauma that people have had if they've been in hospital. We're trying to deal with people that have PTSD from that.
"We're trying to work with families who have lost people that they couldn't say goodbye to. So there's a lot out there that's going to keep coming I think for some time."
Katie says being in the choir is a form of escape from the pressure of dealing with the effects of Covid-19.
And, before they performed, Musical Director of community choir Funky Voices, Sandra Colston, knew what her new NHS additions were capable of.
"I'm super excited for them because I know once they get on the stage they're going to be buzzing and I know once they get off they're going to say 'we want to do it again!' because that's what everyone does!
"So I keep telling them enjoy every single second because it will go so quick! I'm just really excited for them, I'm not worried at all, because they're nailing it! Nailing it!"
The big performance
When lockdown was still in its early stages last year, I came across a Facebook group rebelling against the selfish behaviour of those hoarding loo roll.
Peter Dutch, a former scaffolder, had begun the tongue in cheek named group, 'Colchester's Anti-Loo Roll Brigade.'
And even though he's a big dreamer, I don't think even he could've imagined how much the group would snowball.
A symbol for how Colchester has come together as a community to support one another; whether you're a new mum with a broken washing machine, or a charity in need on a helping hand, the Loo Roll Brigade will fix it.
And now, the group can put organising a festival on its CV.
Wanting to put on an event to finally bring everyone physically together, after they pulled together so well during the pandemic, the ALB Festival took place in Colchester's Castle Park on Saturday 11th September.
Thousands gathered to enjoy the music and entertainment. And there, on the lineup, sandwiched between X factor winner, Colchester's Matt Cardle and pop stars Scouting for Girls, were the NHS Funky Voices collab choir.
And to see for yourselves how they got on, you'll have to watch the video at the top.
But, they certainly enjoyed it. Speaking to me straight from the stage, Emma Butler, the Supervisor at Wimpole GP Surgery said Funky Voices had asked them to join permanently.