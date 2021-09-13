Peterborough man jailed after leaving his friend paralysed for a 'joke'

A man from Peterborough has been jailed after running his friend over and leaving him paralysed for a "joke."

Taha Biston, a 44-year-old who lived in South Street, ran his BMW into the victim as he was crossing the road between Russell Street and Gladstone Street in May last year, catapulting him into the air.

The victim suffered severe injuries and now needs round the clock care.

Biston left the scene to take his two children home.

Later, when he returned, he was arrested and told Cambridgeshire Police officers he had seen his friend crossing and decided to drive toward him 'as a joke' but his brakes failed.

But a court heard that Biston's BMW was found to be in proper working order.

The victim now lives full time in a care home and is unable to walk.

In a victim impact statement read at the court, the victim explained how he had been left a quadriplegic, with all four limbs paralysed and no voluntary movement in the lower half of his body.

He said he now needs help with “almost everything”, feels “hopeless and useless” and added:

He (Biston) said that he drove at me for a joke, but it’s no joke. I am the one who is here with no future. I am 27 and my life will never be the same. There are so many dreams that I will not be able to accomplish. Before the collision I enjoyed life, now when I hear a bang on the door or any loud noise it reminds me of the collision and I feel scared. I have zero hope. Victim impact statement

Biston admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.

His case was committed to Peterborough Crown Court for sentence on Friday (10 September). He was jailed for one year and 10 months and disqualified from driving for two years.

