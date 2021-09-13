Suffolk farm to be showcased at COP 26 for leading the way in wildlife management
Environmental projects in Suffolk are being encouraged to enter this year's Greenest County Awards after a previous winner has been chosen to be showcased at the UN Climate change conference Cop 26.
EJ Barker Farms in Westhorpe near Stowmarket - has been selected for 'leading the way' in wildlife management.
Run by father and son farmers David and Patrick Barker have for many years rejected the use of many chemicals on their land, and encouraged natural habitats for wildlife by cultivating hedgerows and reclaiming unused land.
Organisers of the international event in Glasgow this November were so impressed with their work, they wanted to invite them along.
The summit aims at accelerating action on climate change around the world, and has been described as some as the 'last hope'.
Patrick Barker said:
Two years ago the farm also won the Suffolk Greenest County Award - the award scheme has just launched for 2021 and is open to a wide range of organizations.
Entries for the awards close on Thursday the 14th of October.
Meanwhile, the Barkers say the move away from farming subsidies offer a window of opportunity for farmers to change the way they manage their land.
They're calling on the Government to reward those who demonstrate their commitment to safeguarding the environment.