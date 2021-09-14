Play video

Shocking bodycam footage of a 45-year-old ramming a police vehicle, leaving a police dog distressed has been released by Northamptonshire police.

Alexander Lundy stole a car from a driveway in Cold Ashby, but was tracked to Rothwell, where officers blocked him in. However, Lundy proceeded to ram her vehicle, nearly squashing a police officer and her dog. Lundy drove off, leading officers on a chase around Rothwell before he crashed the car into a tree. Earlier this year, Lundy admitted a string of offences in connection with the incident and was jailed for a total of three years at Northampton Crown Court.