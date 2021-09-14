Play video

Covid booster vaccines will be offered to people in the UK aged 50 and over, those in care homes and frontline health and social care workers, the government has announced.

It means more than 30 million people in the UK will be offered a third dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi told ITV News the programme will be the "final piece of the jigsaw" in the UK's bid to end the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government had received guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to move ahead "with a really ambitious Covid booster programme".

Who will be offered a booster jab?

Those living in residential care homes for older adults

All adults aged 50 years or over

Frontline health and social care workers

All those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19

Adult household contacts of those with weakened immune systems

GPs in the region said they were already preparing for the rollout of booster jabs.

Dr Monica Alibi, a GP in Luton said:

We had to learn from scratch in January about how to facilitate the rollout, and it was challenging. But now, we know what we are doing and I think the implementation will run really smoothly. And it's just so important for people to have these booster jabs. Dr Monica Alabi, Luton GP

Meanwhile, hospitality businesses in the Anglia region have reacted positively to the news that measures including lockdowns and Covid passports will only be re-introduced if the NHS faces a winter crisis. Asked if it meant there would be no more lockdowns, the vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi responded:

It's important to remain vigilant, the virus hasn't gone away. The winter months will give it an inbuilt advantage, both in terms of Covid and flu, adding to the pressure to the NHS. But of course, the booster campaign, protecting the most vulnerable, at scale will put a downward pressure on the virus and infection rates. I think we are in a strong position, I am cautiously optimistic. Nadhim Zahawi MP, Vaccine Minister

Mark Shaw, Operations Manager at Cambridge's Chop House restaurant said the news was a welcome relief.

The Chop House in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

From a business perspective it's great to know we can just push on. We've had a great summer but Christmas is coming now and obviously, last Christmas wasn't so great. This year it'll be so important to get people coming out again to celebrate Christmas, have their office parties etc. It's really key that we don't get our hands tied again. Mark Shaw, Cambridge Chop House

Louise Holly, Co-owner of MASH nightclub in Cambridge echoed Mark's sentiments.

She said she feared they would have lost business if Covid passports went ahead due to the young age of their clientele.

I don't think our customers are against being vaccinated but just practically, most of them are too young yet to have had their second dose so for us as a business it would have been massively damaging. We think we'd have gone from around five hundred people to about one hundred people which makes our business totally unviable. Holly Louise, MASH

The Government says all this is only possible because of the success of the vaccine rollout.