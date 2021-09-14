Play video

Watch Claire McGlasson's report

A campaign group is calling for more hedgerows in England, saying that they could create thousands of new jobs.The country already has hundreds of thousands of miles of them and each helps to store carbon and havens for wildlife.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England, wants to add 40 per cent more.

At Lark Rise Farm in Barton near Cambridge a kilometre of hedgerows have been transformed.

Dr Vince Lea in Barton in Cambridgeshire Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dr Vince Lea from the Countryside Restoration Trust said:

It's shrubbing up really nicely. It's now really dense so birds can nest in there, hedgehogs can walk through the bottom. Only producing a few berries, a handful here and there, but in two or three years time that will have a huge berry crop on it. Having that traditional cycle of hedgelaying every 10 or 15 years creates that mixture of habitats Dr Vince Lea, Countryside Restoration Trust

According to a report by the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England (CPRE), the hedgerows stimulate growth in the economy too.

The charity is calling on the Government to increase the hedgerow network by 40 per cent by 2050.

It says that would create 25 thousand new jobs and generate almost four pounds of investment for every one pound spent.

The benefits include an increase in crop yields as hedgerows provide protection from wind and flooding.

Hedgerows also teem with life, with many of England's protected species using them for a home or for food.

Many of the government’s nature-based solutions to the climate crisis to date have focused on trees, but experts say that hedgerows are also crucial in soaking up carbon.

Alistair Leake, Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust said: