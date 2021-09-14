Michael Barrymore pool death: Stuart Lubbock's campaigning father 'gravely ill'

The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore's swimming pool 20 years ago remains gravely ill, a friend has said.

Terry Lubbock's 31-year-old son Stuart Lubbock died at Barrymore's then home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31 2001.

Mr Lubbock, 76, of Harlow, Essex, who has mounted a 20-year campaign for justice, told reporters in February 2021 that he had terminal cancer.

His friend and publicist, Harry Cichy, said on Monday that he had become "gravely ill".

Mr Cichy said on Tuesday that Mr Lubbock's condition remained the same.

Essex Police arrested a man in March on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock, and released him without charge in August.

Mr Lubbock last week thanked "new witnesses that have come forward".

Stuart Lubbock (left) was found dead in Barrymore's Essex home Credit: ITV Anglia

A post-mortem examination showed that Stuart Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy, and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

A coroner recorded an open verdict, but Mr Lubbock is calling for a fresh inquest.