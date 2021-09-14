Paedophile sentenced to 22 years in jail for string of sex offences

A paedophile has been sentenced to 22 years in jail for a catalogue of historic sex offences after a four-year investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

Peter David Freeman of Northumberland Avenue, Stamford in Lincolnshire, was arrested after two of his victims came forward in 2017. He had targeted children between the ages of three and 15.

The 72-year-old was charged with 10 counts of rape against a child under 16 and six counts of indecent assault against a child under 14.

After two more victims came forward last year, he received a further five charges of indecent assault.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC concluded that an extended sentence was required as he posed such a risk to young children.

Freeman was given nine separate sentences for the 20 offences, all to be served at the same time.

This means he will serve, in total, an overall extended sentence of 25 years, of which 22 will be custodial, with a further three on licence.

Freeman will also be on the sex offenders register for life and barred from working with children.