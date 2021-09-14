Plans to build solar farm in shape of Lion at Whipsnade Zoo

Plans are being drawn up to build a 'solar farm' at Whipsnade Zoo in the shape of the famous chalk lion.

The aim is to radically reduce the attraction's carbon footprint, with the panels producing a third of the energy the Zoo needs.

Although it will not be visible from the surrounding hills, it will be able to be seen from the skies.

The environmental reasons for the 'solar lion' include the Zoo's mission to make itself net zero carbon by 2035.