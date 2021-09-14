'We need more investors': Shotley community desperate to finish restoration of beloved pier
Report by ITV News Anglia journalist Sophie Wiggins
For the residents of Shotley in Suffolk, the restoration of their beloved pier means a lot.
The 600ft structure has stood in the river Stour for more than 100 years.
It's a huge part of the village's heritage. Built in 1894, it was used to transport mail, coal and sailors to Harwich and Felixsowe.
It's also got links to national history. Following the end of the the First World War, at least 300 German submarines were brought to Shotley and moored up the river.
The railway pier was used until it came into disrepair. It's been deemed unsafe for years.
Four years ago campaigners started the long process of raising enough funds to save it.
Together, the community managed to get together a huge £500,000.
Work to restore the Victorian structure back to its former glory started last summer, using reclaimed Greenheart timber - the hardest wood in the world.
So far, far one sixth of it has been revamped.
However, supplies have been delayed due to issues like driver shortages and the burden of Brexit paperwork.
The rising price of materials like timber is causing issues too.
Haulage firms across the east are facing a serious shortfall of drivers
The pier was bought by the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society back in 2018.
People were given the chance to buy their own chunk of the structure as well as having a say in how its run.
Community attempt to raise £130,000 to buy and repair Victorian pier
Suffolk community fight to save their historic pier from being lost forever
Three years later and the race is on to find more investors and raise the funds to continue the project.
The Shotley community are determined to see their pier stand proudly once again, with hopes to open it to the public in the near future.
If you'd like to contribute by sponsoring a plank, you can do so by clicking here.