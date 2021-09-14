Play video

Report by ITV News Anglia journalist Sophie Wiggins

For the residents of Shotley in Suffolk, the restoration of their beloved pier means a lot.

The 600ft structure has stood in the river Stour for more than 100 years.

It's a huge part of the village's heritage. Built in 1894, it was used to transport mail, coal and sailors to Harwich and Felixsowe.

It's also got links to national history. Following the end of the the First World War, at least 300 German submarines were brought to Shotley and moored up the river.

HMS Ganges pulls onto Shotley Pier in 1956. Credit: British Pathé

The railway pier was used until it came into disrepair. It's been deemed unsafe for years.

Four years ago campaigners started the long process of raising enough funds to save it.

Together, the community managed to get together a huge £500,000.

Work started to restore the pier last summer. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Work to restore the Victorian structure back to its former glory started last summer, using reclaimed Greenheart timber - the hardest wood in the world.

So far, far one sixth of it has been revamped.

However, supplies have been delayed due to issues like driver shortages and the burden of Brexit paperwork.

The rising price of materials like timber is causing issues too.

The cost of timber has now become prohibitive, and more recently to be able to finish it off we needed the railings and the final part of the railings are some mesh at the bottom for health and safety reasons and we've been unable to get that. It's been extremely frustrating because we wanted to open the pier at the beginning of summer but that just hasn't been possible because of the delays. John Davitt, Chairman, Shotley Heritage

Locals and visitors have been sponsoring planks on the pier to raise funds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The pier was bought by the Shotley Heritage Charitable Community Benefit Society back in 2018.

People were given the chance to buy their own chunk of the structure as well as having a say in how its run.

We've been really fortunate because people have been very generous, for example, they've bought planks on the pier. We've had at least 160 people sponsor a plank. But I think our problem will be to continue that fundraising in these difficult times, but we're hoping that once people get on the pier, they'll be so pleased and they'll want to extend it further. Peta Hillier, Shotley Society board member

The community group who bought the pier were hoping to open what was completed of it this summer, but that won't happen now. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Three years later and the race is on to find more investors and raise the funds to continue the project.

We really want to get this pier finished, but it's a really long pier, and it's taken us a long time to get this far. We're very proud of what we're done, but we desperately need more investors to come along and help us out. Peta Hillier, Shotley Society board member

At the moment, one sixth of the pier has been restored. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Shotley community are determined to see their pier stand proudly once again, with hopes to open it to the public in the near future.

If you'd like to contribute by sponsoring a plank, you can do so by clicking here.