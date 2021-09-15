South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has been promoted to the role of Foreign Secretary replacing Dominic Raab in a significant reshuffle of the government by the Prime Minister.

The Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries has joined Boris Johnson's Cabinet as Culture Secretary.

There are many more Conservative MPs from the Anglia region moved to new jobs in the government.

Ms Truss had been Secretary for International Trade, where she was seen to have made a success of post.

She has also held posts as education minister, environment secretary and justice secretary in previous Tory governments.

Mid Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries will make her debut around the Cabinet table as she replaces Oliver Dowden as Culture Secretary.

A former nurse, had previously been a health minister, with a focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

As well as a politician, Ms Dorries is also an author and has tried her hand at reality tv as a contestant on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. She was first elected in 2005.

Therese Coffey, Brandon Lewis, Priti Patel and Grant Shapps remain in the Cabinet Credit: House of Commons

Witham MP Priti Patel remains as Home Secretary

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey remains as Work and Pensions Secretary

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis stays as Northern Ireland Secretary

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps remains as Transport Secretary

Lower down the ministerial rankings outside the Cabinet, the Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch becomes a joint minister at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and at the Foreign Office and remains the Equalities Minister.

The Northampton North MP Michael Ellis has moved to become Paymaster General in the Cabinet Office. He was the Solicitor General and had been standing in for the Attorney General Suella Braverman while she was on maternity leave.

The South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer also moves out of the government's law department where she was Solicitor General and Prisons Minister. She is now is Chancellor's Rishi Sunak's department as Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

The Harborough MP Neil O'Brien is promoted from the back-benches to his first ministerial position at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. He had been serving as a ministerial aide and before being elected an MP in 2017 was a special advisor to George Osborne and Theresa May.

The Norwich North MP Chloe Smith moves to the Department for Work & Pensions. She had been in the Cabinet Office steering through a controversial Elections Bill, which would make it compulsory to show photo ID before being allowed to vote.

Jo Churchill, the Bury St Edmunds MP moves from Health to Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Kemi Badenoch, Alex Burghart, Jo Churchill, Michael Ellis, Vicky Ford, Lucy Frazer. Neil O'Brien, Will Quince, Chloe Smith Credit: House of Commons

The Chelmsford MP, Vicky Ford has moved from Education to the Foreign Office as a junior minister.

After serving as the Prime Minister's Parliamentary Private Secretary for two years, the Brentwood and Ongar MP, Alex Burghart, gets his first ministerial job as a junior education minister. He has been a teacher and university lecturer.

Fellow Essex MP Will Quince moves from the Department for Work & Pensions to become another junior education minister. He has been the MP for Colchester since 2015.

There are several MPs from the Anglia region who are leaving government in this reshuffle.

One of the region's longest-serving MPs, John Whittingdale, has left is job as a minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. He has been an Essex MP since 1992 and currently represents the Maldon constituency.

The Rochford and Southend East MP James Duddridge is no longer the Africa Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.