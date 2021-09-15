The father of Stuart Lubbock, who was found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore's swimming pool 20 years ago, has died aged 76.

Terry Lubbock, whose son Stuart, 31, died at Barrymore's then home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001, said earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Mr Lubbock, a retired toolmaker who lived in Harlow, Essex, had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice for his son. No-one has has been charged in relation to Stuart's death.

Terry Lubbock spent 20 years trying to find the truth about Stuart's death Credit: ITV

You don't come across many people like Terry Lubbock. His tenacity and determination were incredible. Friend and publicist, Harry Cichy

"He looked like a mild-mannered man, but he had the heart of a lion," Mr Cichy said.

"I knew him for 16 years. He thought about Stuart every waking hour, seven days a week. He's died sad, because he's died knowing people never knew the truth about what happened," he said.

"But no-one could have fought harder for their son." Mr Cichy added.Essex Police arrested a man in March, on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Stuart Lubbock, and released him without charge in August.

Mr Lubbock revealed in February that he had terminal cancer and said doctors had told him that he had months to live. In April, he made a "final appeal" for witnesses to come forward.

At the time he said, "For me the clock is ticking, and time is running out. This will be my final appeal."