Fire at a Milton Keynes Park investigated as deliberate hate crime

Police in Milton Keynes say a fire in the town earlier this week was a deliberate hate crime.

A rainbow arch in Campbell Park off Avebury Boulevard and Marlborough Gate had been the entrance to the the MK Pride Festival at the weekend and was purposely set on fire.

Thames Valley Police officers say they believe the arson attack happened between half past six and seven o'clock in the morning on Monday.

They are urging anyone who witnessed it or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to get in touch. Sergeant Tom Hughes, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Having worked at MKPF over the weekend, I know that it was a large family and community event with an inspiringly inclusive atmosphere. This reckless act is really disappointing, goes against everything we were celebrating this weekend and has understandably caused upset to our LGBTQ+ community.“This incident is being investigated as a hate crime and I encourage anyone who has any information to come forward either by using our online form or by calling 101 with reference number 43210411776. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”