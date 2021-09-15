Haverhill's hedgehog hero: 'They are such a magical little creature'

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes on Claire Buckle and her hedgehogs

Claire Buckle took up walking in lockdown to get fit and even set herself the target of doing 1000 miles.

What she wasn't expecting to find on her daily constitutionals was a new passion in life; rescuing hedgehogs for the Suffolk Hedgehog Hospital.

During one of her walks she found an injured little creature, took it to the hospital near Newmarket and from there a love for the humble hedgehog was formed.

Claire Buckle with one of her prickly friends Credit: supplied

"I think they are such a magial amazing little creature and they do so much good in the garden," Claire Buckle said.

"They eat all the slugs and all the pests in the garden and they are such a fascinating little creature we need to protect."

Claire now volunteers at the Hedgehog, caring for all the little creatures that are admitted.

She has also exceeded her goal of walking 1,000 miles and in doing so raised more than £1,500 and also rescued quite a few hedgehogs around Haverhill on the way.