A man who was found hiding in the loft of a house where cannabis plants worth more than £60,000 were growing, has been jailed.

Gazmend Bori, 34, was arrested by officers in August at an address in Orton Waterville in Peterborough.

Officer found 77 cannabis plants in the two-bedroom property. They also found Bori, hiding in the corner of the loft.

He told the police he had been offered £200 a day to water the cannabis plants.

Bori, who has no fixed address, later admitted producing cannabis and was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to seven months and two weeks in prison.

Bori thought he could hide but he was found and brought to justice. PC Josh Wright, Cambridgeshire Police

“We would urge people to look out for signs of illegal cannabis factories, including blacked-out windows, people coming and going at various times of the day and a distinctive ‘hum’ noise from fans and ventilation,” PC Josh Wright said.