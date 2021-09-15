Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe has information about an attempted burglary.

At 9.04am on Thursday, September 9, a man unsuccessfully tried to break into a property in Clare Street in Northampton.

Police officers believe the man in these CCTV pictures may have useful information about the attempted burglary and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101.