Reconstruction work begins on fire damaged sports club in Norfolk

Reconstruction work has started to renovate a sports club in Norfolk, two years after it was destroyed by fire.

The Claydon Pavillion is home to Shrubland FC which has worked with Great Yarmouth council to secure funding from the Premier League and FA to get the building fixed.

The Claydon Pavilion is an important community asset for the residents of Great Yarmouth, which has been sorely missed by the residents and youth clubs since the arson attack happened.Thanks to the funding secured, the football club and the wider community will soon have a new and improved open space, which the entire community can enjoy. Andy Grant, chairman of the council's Housing and Neighbourhoods Committee

The building was victim to an arson attack that engulfed the roof, as well as damaging the changing rooms and other facilities.

After the attack, Great Yarmouth Borough Council worked with Shrublands FC, the Claydon Pavilion Community Association and others to secure funding from the Premier League, The FA, and Government via the Foundation.

The funding will allow the club to grow and attract more female, adult, and youth players as well as benefiting both the wider football community and local residents, being the only community centre in the area.