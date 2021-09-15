Reconstruction work begins on fire damaged sports club in Norfolk
Reconstruction work has started to renovate a sports club in Norfolk, two years after it was destroyed by fire.
The Claydon Pavillion is home to Shrubland FC which has worked with Great Yarmouth council to secure funding from the Premier League and FA to get the building fixed.
The building was victim to an arson attack that engulfed the roof, as well as damaging the changing rooms and other facilities.
After the attack, Great Yarmouth Borough Council worked with Shrublands FC, the Claydon Pavilion Community Association and others to secure funding from the Premier League, The FA, and Government via the Foundation.
The funding will allow the club to grow and attract more female, adult, and youth players as well as benefiting both the wider football community and local residents, being the only community centre in the area.