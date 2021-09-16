Boyfriend of murdered dancer died of 'self inflicted wounds' to the neck

A man suspected of killing his girlfriend before taking his own life died from a neck wound, an inquest has been told.

Northamptonshire’s Assistant Coroner Hassan Shah opened an inquest into the death of 41-year-old Mr Green, who police had said suffered self-inflicted fatal stab wounds.

Concerns were raised for the safety of Maddie, who worked in marketing, on August 27th. When the police arrived, they found the bodies of the couple.

At the opening of Maddie's inquest the provisional cause of death was given as stab wounds to the chest

Detectives believe Ben Green, who worked as a marketing director, killed Maddie before taking his own life. Officers said they were not looking for anyone else.

At a hearing in Northamptonshire Mr Shah said the provisional cause of death was given by pathologist Michael Biggs as an incised wound to the neck, pending toxicology and histology reports.

The coroner said Benjamin Green’s body had been identified by his father Anthony at Leicester Royal Infirmary on September 1st.

A full inquest will be held on Thursday 13th January, the same day as Maddie’s inquest.