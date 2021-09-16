'Don't take advantage of Luton': Leader calls on government to share Afghan refugee load more fairly

Luton volunteers
Volunteers in the town sort through donations of clothes Credit: Luton Borough Council

Luton Council has said it is concerned about the number of Afghan refugees being placed in Luton compared to other areas as its services come under pressure.

The Council Leader says they've played their part helping hundreds of people - as more arrived this week. 

Hazel Simmons says the government needs to think about the strain being placed on services and share the responsibility with other areas.

Luton welcomed more refugees from Afghanistan this week. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another group of refugees arrived in the town this week. Locals sprung into action to work alongside local charities and volunteers, sorting through essential clothing for the most recent arrivals, all donated by people across Luton.

However, Hazel Simmons says she's worried the town is being taken advantage of. There's also fears that with more refugees arriving they won't be able to provide the care and assistance they need.

Luton is looking for more volunteers to sort through clothes for the refugees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hazel Simmons is urging ministers to ask their political colleagues across the country to share in the challenge.

Hundreds of donations have been made for the refugees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The town is urgently looking for volunteers at the Town Hall to help sort through clothing.

For more information on giving items or financial support, click here.

Read more: