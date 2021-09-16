Luton Council has said it is concerned about the number of Afghan refugees being placed in Luton compared to other areas as its services come under pressure.

The Council Leader says they've played their part helping hundreds of people - as more arrived this week.

Hazel Simmons says the government needs to think about the strain being placed on services and share the responsibility with other areas.

We are calling upon the government to think about the strain being placed on the Luton system. Luton is proud to be known as a caring town. We have already stretched open arms to hundreds who have been placed here in quarantine and bridging hotels over the last couple of weeks and residents have demonstrated an unprecedented outpouring of compassion from individuals and the voluntary sector. Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of the Council

Luton welcomed more refugees from Afghanistan this week. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Another group of refugees arrived in the town this week. Locals sprung into action to work alongside local charities and volunteers, sorting through essential clothing for the most recent arrivals, all donated by people across Luton.

However, Hazel Simmons says she's worried the town is being taken advantage of. There's also fears that with more refugees arriving they won't be able to provide the care and assistance they need.

We are under a lot of pressure and we don't want our community's generosity being taken advantage of. It's the responsibility of the Home Office to provide the adequate care, safeguarding and support, however, the support that traumatised people will rightly need, still places a strain upon council and other services. Hazel Simmons MBV, Leader of Luton Council

Luton is looking for more volunteers to sort through clothes for the refugees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Hazel Simmons is urging ministers to ask their political colleagues across the country to share in the challenge.

We understand that as a nation we have a wonderful history of providing sanctuary when people need it most. It is part of who we are. We have played our part. Now it is the turn of others. Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council

Hundreds of donations have been made for the refugees. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The town is urgently looking for volunteers at the Town Hall to help sort through clothing.

For more information on giving items or financial support, click here.

