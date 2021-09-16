'Don't take advantage of Luton': Leader calls on government to share Afghan refugee load more fairly
Luton Council has said it is concerned about the number of Afghan refugees being placed in Luton compared to other areas as its services come under pressure.
The Council Leader says they've played their part helping hundreds of people - as more arrived this week.
Hazel Simmons says the government needs to think about the strain being placed on services and share the responsibility with other areas.
Another group of refugees arrived in the town this week. Locals sprung into action to work alongside local charities and volunteers, sorting through essential clothing for the most recent arrivals, all donated by people across Luton.
However, Hazel Simmons says she's worried the town is being taken advantage of. There's also fears that with more refugees arriving they won't be able to provide the care and assistance they need.
Hazel Simmons is urging ministers to ask their political colleagues across the country to share in the challenge.
The town is urgently looking for volunteers at the Town Hall to help sort through clothing.
