Drivers urged to slow down for horses

Stuart Leithes reports on the 'Pass Wide and Slow' campaign

A horse rider from Northamptonshire is appealing to drivers to take more care when passing riders on the roads.

Natasha will be leading a ride around her village near Wellingborough to raise awareness of the danger of vehicles spooking horses Credit: ITV News

Natasha Demetriou and her horse Duchess are taking part in the "Pass Wide and Slow" campaign.

Across the country each year there are hundreds of cases where horses are spooked by passing vehicles.

In the most recent figures released by the British Horse Society the charity said it had received more than a thousand reports of road incidents involving horses. That included 46 cases where the animals died and 130 people being injured.

Campaigners say incidents like these can prevented if drivers slow down and allow lots of space when passing horses and their riders.