Family of Captain Sir Tom Moore launch children's book to mark achievements of inspirational people
Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper
The family of Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore is launching a children's book marking the achievements of inspirational people during the pandemic.
'One Hundred Reasons to Hope' is a children's illustrated non-fiction book that brings together stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity from the past year.
The book is full of Covid heroes, from dancing binmen to university students volunteering on the frontline, to Captain Sir Tom Moore himself.
Captain Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation when he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS and ended up raising £38.9 million.
The book celebrates people who have found extraordinary ways of raising spirits and money throughout what has been an enormously challenging time.
It features Margaret Seaman from Norfolk who knitted a model of the Sandringham Estate, and Imogen Papworth Heidel from Suffolk, who completed 7.1 million keepy ups during the pandemic.
92-year-old Margaret Seaman's knitted creations have raised thousands of pounds for charity.
When Nightingale hospitals were being built during lockdown - Margaret was making her own "Knittingale" hospital in wool.
And her latest creation - a stitched Sandringham - has been given the royal seal of approval - now on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House.
12-year-old Imogen Papworth-Heidel from Cambridge used her feet to fundraise instead.
She set herself the challenge of reaching 7.1 million keepy-uppies - one for every UK key worker.
She did more than a million herself and hundreds of others joined in to reach the target.
With an introduction from Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and full illustrations by Adam Larkum, the stories have been curated by Danielle Brown (MBE) a double Paralympian gold medallist, children's author and inspirational speaker for young people.
With Captain Sir Tom's blessing, 'One Hundred Reasons to Hope' continues his message of hope for generations to come.
The book is published on September 16th by Puffin, and £1 form each hardback sale in the UK and Ireland will be donated to The Captain Tom Foundation.
Read more: