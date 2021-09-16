Play video

Watch a report by ITV Anglia's Sarah Cooper

One step has the power to inspire one hundred more! Captain Sir Tom Moore

The family of Bedfordshire's Captain Sir Tom Moore is launching a children's book marking the achievements of inspirational people during the pandemic.

'One Hundred Reasons to Hope' is a children's illustrated non-fiction book that brings together stories of triumph, perseverance and positivity from the past year.

One Hundred Reasons to Hope

The book is full of Covid heroes, from dancing binmen to university students volunteering on the frontline, to Captain Sir Tom Moore himself.

Captain Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation when he walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS and ended up raising £38.9 million.

My father loved nothing better than hearing people's stories and marveling at unexpected courage. When we were growing up, my father would say "Don't just talk about the weather. Ask people for an unknown fact about themselves. Then you'll find out who people really are and their lives will probably surprise you." Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom's daughter

The book will feature Margaret Seaman from Norfolk (left) and Imogen Papworth Heidel from Suffolk (right). Credit: ITV News Anglia

The book celebrates people who have found extraordinary ways of raising spirits and money throughout what has been an enormously challenging time.

It features Margaret Seaman from Norfolk who knitted a model of the Sandringham Estate, and Imogen Papworth Heidel from Suffolk, who completed 7.1 million keepy ups during the pandemic.

Margaret Seaman's knitted creations have raised thousands of pounds for charity Credit: ITV News Anglia

92-year-old Margaret Seaman's knitted creations have raised thousands of pounds for charity.

When Nightingale hospitals were being built during lockdown - Margaret was making her own "Knittingale" hospital in wool.

And her latest creation - a stitched Sandringham - has been given the royal seal of approval - now on display in the ballroom at Sandringham House.

Absolutely amazing, I can't believe it, it's a wonderful book, I've just skipped through it roughly, but it's a wonderful book isn't it? I can't wait, I need to take a week off to read it all. Just incredible, because as I've said a hundred times to people, I don't see my knitting as anything special, but other people do. Margaret Seaman, Norfolk's Queen of Knitting

Imogen Papworth-Heidel was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore's fundraising efforts Credit: ITV News Anglia

12-year-old Imogen Papworth-Heidel from Cambridge used her feet to fundraise instead.

She set herself the challenge of reaching 7.1 million keepy-uppies - one for every UK key worker.

She did more than a million herself and hundreds of others joined in to reach the target.

I mean it's incredible - the man who actually inspired me to do the challenge and I'm in his back garden, it's amazing. Imogen Papworth-Heidel, Fundraiser

With an introduction from Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore, and full illustrations by Adam Larkum, the stories have been curated by Danielle Brown (MBE) a double Paralympian gold medallist, children's author and inspirational speaker for young people.

These stories of the unexpected courage of everyday people have done just that. When we spoke together about the idea of this book, my father was delighted that these incredible people would get the recognition they deserved. Always wanting to inspire hope in others, my father would have pored over this beautiful book for hours, breathed in every word and smiled at every illustration. Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom's daughter

With Captain Sir Tom's blessing, 'One Hundred Reasons to Hope' continues his message of hope for generations to come.

The book is published on September 16th by Puffin, and £1 form each hardback sale in the UK and Ireland will be donated to The Captain Tom Foundation.

Stories of kindness, resilience, and community. Stories of everyday heroes. This is the perfect book to sensitively and positively educate young people about the pandemic and contribute to their post-pandemic well-being. Captain Sir Tom gave his blessing to this book and having his daughter Hannah's introduction makes it extra special. Francesca Dow, Managing Director Puffin Books

The book will be published on September 16th 2021. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Read more: