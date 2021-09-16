Get the vax or face the axe - the ultimatum facing care home staff

Play video

Care workers in England must be double-jabbed against Covid by 11th November or they face losing their jobs

It comes as the Government announced the vaccination booster roll out is now underway. That could mean vulnerable people in care homes have an additional shot before some care staff get a first jab.

The Department of Health says carers could temporarily opt out of the scheme by declaring a medical exemption. Unions fear that if the no jab no job policy is enforced it'll exacerbate the staffing crisis in care homes.

Sophia Rodriguez has woked as a carer at a care home in Milton Keynes for 15 years but, due to her religious views, she won't be getting the vaccine.

Sophia Rodriguez is a care home worker who doesn't want to be vaccinated for religious reasons Credit: ITV News

I feel putting that vaccine into my body could affect me, my person. So from a religious point of view, I'm not taking it. I would not have a blood transfusion. I would not have somebody else's blood in me, if that means I have to die, then, so be it Sophia Rodriguez, care home worker

The vaccine ultimatum is proving to be a real dilemma for care home managers.

We've got a lot of staff who have more or less devoted their careers to care and looking after our residents and to have them sort of almost forcibly removed from us. It's heartbreaking Mark Butler, Operations Director, PJ Care

Latest figures show nationally 93.5% of residents in care homes have had both vaccinations. But 78% per cent of staff.

In the IV Anglia region 88 per cent of care home staff have had both jabs.