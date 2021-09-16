A drug dealer snared by an off-duty detective in a kayak has been jailed for more than three years.

The detective was out on the river at Brampton in Cambridgeshire when he spotted Daniel Worrall acting suspiciously.

Worrall was seen by the officer to take receipt of two large laundry style bags from a black car and put them into his white van.

Some of the drugs found in Daniel Worrall's van Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

As Worrall went into a nearby pub for a drink, the detective suspected a drug deal had taken place and called in his colleagues to make further enquiries.

Worrall, who's 22 and from Percy Green Place in Huntingdon, was arrested at the scene and the van was searched.

Officers found cocaine and cannabis with a street value of more than £200,000 inside.

The saying is true that we can’t be everywhere but we could be anywhere and our eyes and ears are open whether we are on or off duty Detective Constable Jacob Reeves

Worrall has been sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court to three years and four months in prison. He admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of criminal property.