More than 10,000 jobs up for grabs at MK Jobs Show

More than ten thousand jobs will be showcased today and tomorrow at the Milton Keynes Job Show.

The MK Job Show at centre:mk Middleton Hall will have thousands of jobs on offer and aims to recruit people into vacancies in industries like hospitality, retail, driving and sales. It comes as the CBI warns that the current staff shortage facing the UK could last two years. As well as showcasing job vacancies, the show will also host workshops to improve CVs and interview skills and introductions to local businesses and employers.

The military will have a recruitment stall, as will the police and ambulance service.

Mike Bickerdike, Founder of MK Job Show commented: "This year's MK Job Show is more important than ever before. With the furlough scheme coming to an end on 30 September, many employees may face redundancy and are already actively looking for new, exciting opportunities. The pandemic has also made many people reconsider their careers, learn new skills and adapt to the ever-changing world around us.

"Employers are also looking outside of the box when it comes to recruitment, and places like the job shows can be the perfect way to make an everlasting impression and perhaps even to be hired on the spot. This year is going to be our biggest job show ever, and we can't wait to support the local community by showcasing just some of the incredible opportunities that lay on their doorstep - when one door shuts, another one opens at the MK Job Show."

The event will run from 10am until 6pm, and on Saturday from 11am until 5pm.