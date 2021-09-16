Sir Ed Davey believes the Liberal Democrats can win support in the East

Play video

Watch ITV News Anglia's political correspondent Emma Hutchinson interview Liberal Democrats Leader Sir Ed Davey.

The Liberal Democrats will be taking part in their party conference this weekend (17th-20th September 2021). The event will take place virtually this year and it starts tomorrow.

After a poor result in the 2019 General Election they have just one MP in our region in Hertfordshire but their leader Sir Ed Davey says he believes the party can win support in the East by taking support from the Conservatives.

Sir Ed Davey has been leader of the Liberal Democrats since 2019 Credit: ITV News Anglia

The local elections in Hertfordshire took place on Thursday 6 May 2021 and involved the county council, the county’s Police & Crime Commissioner and North Herts, St Albans, Stevenage and Welwyn Hatfield councils.

Local elections which usually take place every year in May have stacked up because they have been postponed during the pandemic.

The Liberal Democrats made gains in Hertfordshire reducing the Tory majority on the county council and took control of St Albans council.

The Liberal Democrats took control of St Albans after they gained six seats. Previously the council had no overall control.

Labour and Conservative lost three and one seats respectively.