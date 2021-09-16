Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Rob Setchell

Young engineers have been learning about the race to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2050.

The renewable energy company Vattenfall has launched a partnership with the University of East Anglia to encourage more students to become engineers and scientists.

It comes as senior managers at Vattenfall are still waiting to get the go-ahead to build one of the world's biggest offshore wind farms off the Norfolk coast.

Permission for the Vanguard Project was overturned by the High Court in February so that government ministers could consider the cumulative impact of two wind farms, which would see dozens of miles of electric cables buried in the countryside.

Vattenfall says planning delays will not help the country meet its net zero target by 2050.

We've got a climate emergency. We need to be in a position to bring forward good projects with good solutions as quickly as we can. I think it's fantastic that the future is bright, full of young people who want to get involved but I think we need to making sure we don't let them down. It's our responsibility now to put them in a good position for the future Danielle Lane, Vattenfall

The East of England claims to be a world leader in wind energy

The offshore wind sector has been heralded by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the backbone of the UK's future energy security, promising tens of thousands of jobs.