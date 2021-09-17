A Norfolk beach named in top ten per cent of attractions to visit in the world
A Norfolk beach has made it into the top ten per cent of attractions to visit across the world.
Gorleston near Great Yarmouth has been given a Travellers' Choice award by Tripadvisor.
It recognises attractions which consistently deliver the best experiences for visitors and is based on feedback left on its website.
Gorleston was also named as the eighth best beach in the UK and Channel Islands.
Councillors say "Gorleston is a brilliant choice if windsurfing, surfing or body-boarding is your favoured coastal activity." and that it also has "beautiful lawns, bowling greens, tennis courts and a trim-trail on the cliff top where views of the beach, harbour, pier, and wind turbines can be seen."