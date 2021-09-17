A Norfolk beach named in top ten per cent of attractions to visit in the world

A Norfolk beach has made it into the top ten per cent of attractions to visit across the world.

Gorleston near Great Yarmouth has been given a Travellers' Choice award by Tripadvisor.

It recognises attractions which consistently deliver the best experiences for visitors and is based on feedback left on its website.

Gorleston was also named as the eighth best beach in the UK and Channel Islands.

Being awarded the Travellers Choice Award is a great honour and one that Gorleston deserves. We are very lucky to have such a stunning beach within our borough, which is one of many, and I'm glad tourists who have visited, perhaps for the first time, were left with a great impression. Cllr Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Councillors say "Gorleston is a brilliant choice if windsurfing, surfing or body-boarding is your favoured coastal activity." and that it also has "beautiful lawns, bowling greens, tennis courts and a trim-trail on the cliff top where views of the beach, harbour, pier, and wind turbines can be seen."