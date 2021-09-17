Central Bedfordshire Council to empty green bins after three-month suspension
Central Bedfordshire Council have confirmed they will empty green bins after a three month suspension.
The council which covers Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Dunstable stopped green bin collections on July 21 due to driver shortages.
It has announced plans to clear the three-month backlog over two weeks next month, from 18-30 October but says that during this two-week period food waste bins will not be collected.
The Council's Contractor, FCC has been unable to collect household garden bins since late July due to the national shortage of LGV drivers.
All available drivers have been prioritising collecting black bins, recycling and food waste from 120,000 properties each week.
