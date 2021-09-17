Central Bedfordshire Council to empty green bins after three-month suspension

Central Bedfordshire Council have confirmed they will empty green bins after a three month suspension.

The council which covers Leighton Buzzard, Biggleswade and Dunstable stopped green bin collections on July 21 due to driver shortages.

It has announced plans to clear the three-month backlog over two weeks next month, from 18-30 October but says that during this two-week period food waste bins will not be collected.

Watch a council video statement here

We are sorry that our usual reliable service has been affected by the driver shortage and we thank residents for their patience. We would still like to encourage residents to look at alternative ways to manage their garden waste such as our offer of a subsidised home composting bin or using one our four tidy tips, where we have reinstated the permit system and booking is no longer required. Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, Central Bedfordshire Council

The Council's Contractor, FCC has been unable to collect household garden bins since late July due to the national shortage of LGV drivers.

All available drivers have been prioritising collecting black bins, recycling and food waste from 120,000 properties each week.