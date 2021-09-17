Climate protesters arrested after blocking M11 and M25

Climate protesters in Essex have been arrested after blocking the M11 and M25.

Essex Police said officers had arrested 24 people at junction 28 of the M25 and junction 8 of the M11 where it meets the A120.

The demonstrations were organised by the Insulate Britain group who are demanding Government action on home insulation.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "This is dangerous and counterproductive. We all agree that climate change must be tackled, but this sort of behaviour achieves nothing, puts drivers at risk and increases pollution.

"I expect the police to take swift action to clear the roads."

Superintendent Sam Smith, of Essex Police, said: "Incidents of this nature have the potential to cause significant disruption to road users, who may need to get to work, an appointment, or catch a flight.

"Our officers worked quickly to remove attempted protests this morning and made 24 arrests in a matter of minutes.

"The roads have now reopened and traffic is moving freely."

Insulate Britain said its "actions will continue until the Government makes a meaningful commitment to insulate all of Britain's 29 million leaky homes by 2030, which are among the oldest and most energy inefficient in Europe."