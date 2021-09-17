Job show helps tackle staff shortage in Milton Keynes

Play video

A job show is being held in Milton Keynes to try and fill some of the region's vacancies in industries such as hospitality, care and logistics.

Eighty local companies are recruiting for thousands of roles at the two-day event in Centre:MK.

Labour Councillors in Milton Keynes say staff shortages are a real threat to the country's economic recovery.

Cllr Emily Darlington, a cabinet member on Milton Keynes Council, said: "This is an absolutely fantastic event, but unfortunately, there's this triple whammy - the end of furlough, Covid has left many of our industries exhausted and decimated, and Brexit means we've got huge holes in our workforce where previously we had a lot of other European workers."

Industries including hospitality, care and logistics have suffered because of staff shortages. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mike Bickerdike, organiser of the Job Show, said: "We've got over 10,000 jobs here. Some of the employers are actually looking to hire people at the event. Some of the booths have built interview areas where they can actually interview people today."

One of the companies looking to recruit more staff is Ringway which builds and maintains roads.

Daniel Mullins, Operations Manager at Ringway, said: "In our construction industry, we've seen a 40 per cent increase and a boom in the industry. So there's always a need for additional roles and responsibilities as part of our company.

"It's challenging at the best of times. But what we're seeing is a lot of interest out there and we're at the jobs show today to obviously encourage more people"

Ringway in Milton Keynes is looking to recruit more staff to help maintain our roads this winter. Credit: ITV News Anglia

One industry desperate to pick up staff is hospitality. That includes Peach Pubs which has a number of venues across the region.

Trevor Blake, Executive Chef of Peach Pubs, said: "Recruitment's been challenging. But we are lucky that we've retained a lot of our people and we can train within the business."

Ben Everitt MP, Milton Keynes North, said: "It's a tricky time. The government has put a lot of effort into keeping people in employment.

"As furlough ends and all these job opportunities do come up we need to make sure that people have access to them. So things like this here in Milton Keynes are really key to that."