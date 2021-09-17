Play video

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

Northampton Saints won't just be making up the numbers in this season's Premiership, according to forward David Ribbans.

The Saints missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, finishing fifth.

Northampton will begin their new Premiership campaign against Gloucester at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday, and Ribbans says the squad are more determined than ever to be among the best teams in the top flight.

"I moved over when I was relatively young to come and play for Saints and I've yet to experience Saints as a winning team and I've been here for a years now and I'm starting to get itchy fingers, we need to win some silverware," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I know the whole squad feels like that. There's been a massive shift in our approach this season and we're going for it this year."

South African-born Ribbans has had a successful couple of years on a personal level, having been named the Saints' Player of the Season two campaigns in a row.

Saracens celebrate winning the Championship title. Credit: PA

That form has seen him break into the England set-up, and although he's still yet to win his first cap, he hopes that won't be far around the corner."I don't just want to be there in the squad and on the sideline, I want to prove that I can play on the international stage and make a difference so I'll be pushing hard this season," he said.

"It's another huge season me, I know that, and I'm really looking forward to that. I'm definitely not done."

This season's Premiership promises to be one of the most competitive yet, with Saracens' return taking the number of teams up to 13 for the first time.

Capacity crowds will also be be back in stadiums again after 18 months of restrictions, while there are also new law changes designed to improve player welfare.

Northampton Saints v Gloucester, Gallagher Premiership, Saturday 18 September, 3pm