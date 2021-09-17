One million Covid-19 vaccines have been given out in Northamptonshire

More than one million doses of the Covid vaccine have now been given in Northamptonshire.

The latest official figures confirm that 90 per cent of the county's adult population has now received at least one jab, and 84 per cent have had two doses.

1,007,016 vaccine doses have been given.

527,262 are first doses.

479,754 are second doses.

More than half of Northamptonshire's 16 and 17-year-olds have also been vaccinated and younger people eligible for booster jabs can start booking them from next week.

54.4 per cent of 16 and 17 year olds have received at least one dose.

Reaching one million vaccinations is a phenomenal achievement and is testament to the incredible efforts of every single person who's been involved with the Northamptonshire programme since its launch in December. Chris Pallot, Director of Northamptonshire's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme

More than a million vaccine doses have been given across Northamptonshire. Credit: ITV News

Vaccinations will be offered to 12 to 15 year old in school from next week, along with booster jabs for people over seventy who had their second dose more than six months ago.