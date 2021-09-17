Tributes to 'amazing' brother stabbed to death in Clacton

Tributes have been paid to an "amazing" brother who was stabbed to death in Clacton.

Harry Burkett, 21, who lived in Grays, was attacked in Orwell Road, Clacton, on Sunday 12th September. He later died in hospital.

A 16-year-old boy has now been charged with his murder.

Harry's sister, Abbie Elliott, 16, said: “My brother was an amazing, handsome guy. He would do anything to make me and my sister happy and I can’t believe he has been taken from me.

“We would FaceTime everyday and have a little singsong together – but he was a better singer than me.

“I miss you Harry, you’re with mum now. Shine bright my angel.

“You’re always going to be in my heart.”

Brooke Elliott, 14, added: “My brother was a kind and beautiful soul. He liked to have fun and would always put others before himself – that’s what made him so loving.

“I could always hear Abbie and Harry singing on FaceTime and he would ask her to come and get me so he could speak to me and call me my nickname – Baldy – because that’s what he loved to call me.

“When I think about him now, I am filled with happiness because Harry was rarely sad and was such a bubbly character.

“I am going to miss him so much. “Harry, you’ve been taken from me but I know you’re with your mummy now.”