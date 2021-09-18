Two arrested after armed police called to incident in Lowestoft

Play video

Two men have been arrested after armed police were called to an incident in Lowestoft.

A number of police units were deployed to London Road South and the road - a main route through the town - was closed for a time. It has now re-opened.

A 38-year old man was arrested at 1:45pm on suspicion of firearm offences and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

At approximately 2:50pm, a second suspect handed himself in to police at Lowestoft police station and was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences. He has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

No one was injured and police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

Armed officers have been stood down, however police are continuing their inquiries in the area.

