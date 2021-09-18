Duxford's Battle of Britain Airshow back with Covid checks for visitors
Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper
The 'Battle of Britain Airshow' at Duxford is back after a successful start to the airshow season back in July.
The 1940s themed event is the final show of the season at the Cambridgeshire Airfield.
10,000 visitors attended on the first day, not as many as before Covid, but up on the numbers for the last airshow in July.
Spectators will have to provide evidence of a negative Covid test or proof of double vaccination.