Duxford's Battle of Britain Airshow back with Covid checks for visitors

Play video

Watch a report from ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

The 'Battle of Britain Airshow' at Duxford is back after a successful start to the airshow season back in July.

The 1940s themed event is the final show of the season at the Cambridgeshire Airfield.

It has been great to welcome visitors back to our Air Shows this year and we are thrilled to be able to increase the capacity to this event, allowing even more people to enjoy our air displays and showground entertainment. Phil Hood, IWM Airshow Event Manager

The Battle of Britain Airshow, Duxford.

10,000 visitors attended on the first day, not as many as before Covid, but up on the numbers for the last airshow in July.

Spectators will have to provide evidence of a negative Covid test or proof of double vaccination.