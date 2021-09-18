Police appeal to drivers after 82-year-old woman dies in crash near Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 82-year-old woman died after a crash on the A428.

Emergency services were called at about 10.30am on Thursday (16 September) to reports of a collision between a white van and a white VW Passat between Bedford and Turvey.

An 82-year-old woman, who was travelling in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.A man from the same vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said officers wanted to work out what happened.

“If you witnessed the collision, or if you were travelling along the A428 between Bedford and Turvey that morning shortly between 10.35am and recall seeing a VW Passat, or if you have any dash camera footage that you suspect may assist us with our investigation, then please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Bedfordshire Police's online reporting centre, quoting Operation Oolong.