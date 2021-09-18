Two arrests in investigation into theft of £90,000 of designer clothing
Two men from Luton have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of ninety thousand pounds worth of designer clothing.
The men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of theft from an employer and handling stolen goods.
Police seized more than three hundred items during a warrant in Malvern Road in Luton, which they believe to be stolen.
The two men have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.