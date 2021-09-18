Two arrests in investigation into theft of £90,000 of designer clothing

Two men from Luton have been arrested as part of an investigation into the theft of ninety thousand pounds worth of designer clothing.

The men in their thirties were arrested on suspicion of theft from an employer and handling stolen goods.

Police seized more than three hundred items during a warrant in Malvern Road in Luton, which they believe to be stolen.

We're really pleased with the results of this warrant, which has seen the recovery of a large quantity of what we believe to be stolen goods as part of an on-going investigation into a fraud and theft case. We will continue to seek to disrupt those involved in such offences. Investigation Officer Gill Cook-Smith

The two men have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.