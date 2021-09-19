Cambridge Chariots of Fire race raising money for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Play video

Watch a short interview with Shaun Whiter and the Race Director Charles Hewitson

The Chariots of Fire race took place in Cambridge today, in support of the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A former Newmarket Town player who was involved in a life-changing hit and run accident near Newmarket officially started the race.

Shaun Whiter who was 27 at the time had both his legs amputated. He had been helping a friend change a tyre on his car when the accident happened.

A team from the East Anglian Air Ambulance delivered life-saving critical care at the scene and continued to treat Shaun on the way to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

I've taken on several personal challenges for charitable causes myself, especially since my accident, and feel it's so important to give back. East Anglian Air Ambulance played a vital role in treating me and getting me to hospital on the night of my accident, and I'm really pleased to have been asked to take part in this fantastic relay race to help them Shaun Whiter

The Chariots of Fire Relay Race in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

This year Cambridge's Chariots of Fire relay race will support a £97,500 project to provide more life-saving CPR training through EAAA.

The EAAA says that survival rates from an out of hospital cardiac arrest are just one in ten.

The charity's hoping more awareness and confidence about delivering CPR and access to defibrillators can help to improve the odds of survival.