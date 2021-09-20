Cambridge Vice-Chancellor to step down after five years at University

The vice-chancellor of Cambridge University will step down at the end of September 2022 after a five year term in office.

Professor Stephen Toope, who's Canadian, said being separated from his children and grandchildren by closed borders during the pandemic had "been hard" and that it was "more important than ever" to be near friends and family.

He said: "I take a great deal of pride in our accomplishments, which were built together as a collegiate Cambridge community. I am especially proud of our joint leadership across collegiate Cambridge to deliver on our dual mission of education and research through the unprecedented Covid crisis."

Thousand of students are arriving at university campuses across the UK over the next few weeks, after mass disruption to in-person learning across the course of the pandemic.

Mark Lewisohn, deputy chair of the University Council, said Prof Toope had had a "profound impact" on the university as vice-chancellor.

He said: "Under his leadership, the university has become more transparent and more robust in its processes and has launched several new and exciting research and teaching initiatives. Stephen's focus on sustainability, which has led to the creation of Cambridge Zero, will be an important part of his legacy, as will his efforts to make Cambridge more accessible to students from all backgrounds."