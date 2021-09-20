Carbon dioxide 'crisis' adding to already struggling pig industry in the region

Play video

ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura visited a Farm in Swannington

Meat producers in the East are warning the industry could grind to a halt because of a looming shortage of carbon dioxide.

The spike in gas prices has prompted fertiliser factories in the UK, which produce CO2 as a byproduct, to suspend or cut production.

The government said it was monitoring the situation closely - but farmers say the problem needs to be dealt with urgently or it could threaten produce supplies.

Thousands of pigs are processed every week in the East. They are usually stunned using carbon dioxide, but if that runs out then that could lead to a huge backlog in abattoirs.

The problem has been made worse by staff shortages, which could have a knock on effect on food supplies.

The situation in the pig industry was already horrendous before we came across this Co2 crisis which came upon us last week and this has just put an even bigger issue, because we are struggling to sell our animals, because the processors can't process them because we don't have enough labour. Rob Mutimer, pig farmer

And the co2 is used in the packaging process too to boost shelf life - so without it - it could lead to less meat on shelves.

Farming industry sources estimate that about 100,000 pigs are on farms across the UK at the moment.