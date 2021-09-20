CCTV released of attempted robbery in Lowestoft

Suffolk police have released a CCTV image of a man seen attempting to rob a shop in Lowestoft.

Just after 1.30pm on Monday, September 13 the man armed with a metal bar demanded money from a shop worker in the Premier Express in Waveney Crescent.

CCTV of suspect Credit: Suffolk Police

He started hitting the plastic screen and till with the bar but left the scene empty handed.

Police believe he left on foot down an alleyway that leads through to the bottom of Kimberley Road near to the junction with Durban Road.

CCTV of suspect Credit: Suffolk police

Officers are urging anyone who recognises the man in these images or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact them on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org